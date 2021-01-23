KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday January 23, 2021 10PM

Things have gotten foggy across the Concho Valley, so if you are on the road remember these tips. First, turn on your low beams not your high beams. High beams can blind other drivers and yourself during foggy conditions. HIGH BEAMS ARE REFLECTED BACK AT YOU IN FOGGY CONDITIONS.

Also, drive slow and give you and other drivers extra space on the roadway.

Sunday will start with some patchy fog and rain showers. Most of the day will be cloudy with off and on showers. Sunday night is where there is a chance for some isolated thunderstorms and showers. A cold front will kick off the action Sunday evening bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Winds will start out from the southeast, then turn westerly with the cold front passage. Some of these storms could bring gusty winds, pea sized hail, and lightning. Remember during thunderstorms the best place you can be is inside your home or building. This does not look like a severe weather event, however the KSAN Storm Team will keep you updated if things change.

After Sunday, there is still chance of an isolated thunderstorm on early Monday morning before 7am. The rest of Monday will consist of highs in the mid 60s and a gradual clearing of clouds.

Another cold front swings through on Tuesday evening, bringing temperatures into the 50s. Clouds return into the forecast by the weekend.