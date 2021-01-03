KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Saturday, January 2, 2020

We had a really nice and sunny Saturday, that continued to help melt all of that snow that we saw this week. It will be more warm weather for the Concho Valley as we continue into next week.

We will see more sunshine as we go into next week, with temperatures warming into the 60s for daytime highs. Another dry cold front swings through by the middle of the week, bringing daytime highs back into the 50s.

Next weekend looks to bring another area of disturbed weather to the area. For now, we will hold off on rain chances, but likely see an increase in clouds.