The next several days will bring plenty of sunshine and warm to the Concho Valley. We will see a couple of cold fronts that will bring us some cooler temperatures next week.

Sunday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will move through Sunday night bringing temperatures back into the low 30s.

Then much of next week brings sunny conditions with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A stronger cold front brings temperatures back into the 50s to end next week.