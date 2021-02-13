KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Saturday, February 13, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A major winter storm is on the way to the Concho Valley. This storm is likely to bring dangerous conditions in the form of blowing snow, near whiteout conditions, power outages, and windchills below zero.

We are less than 24 hours away from a major winter storm impacting the Concho Valley. This storm brings a chance for some blowing snow as early as Sunday afternoon.

A winter storm warning goes into effect tonight at midnight and will last until noon on Monday for the entire Concho Valley. Driving is highly discouraged and will likely become impossible Sunday afternoon, evening and overnight into Monday morning.

Potential snowfall totals range 2-4″ across the Concho Valley with higher amounts possible across the Big Country. Other than the snow, near zero temperatures and winds 20-30 mph will make for severe cold conditions.

With windchills well below zero, frostbite could develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The snow will come to an end for us on Monday, then we have another shot at winter weather on Wednesday, right before we start to see a warm-up by the end of next week.

Cloudy

San Angelo

21°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
17°F Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

20°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
16°F Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

19°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

20°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
17°F Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

21°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
17°F Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

21° / 17°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 21° 17°

Sunday

21° /
Snow
Snow 71% 21°

Monday

24° /
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 24°

Tuesday

36° / 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 36° 24°

Wednesday

35° / 12°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 38% 35° 12°

Thursday

36° / 19°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 36° 19°

Friday

54° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

22°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
22°

21°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
21°

21°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
21°

23°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
23°

22°

12 AM
Cloudy
9%
22°

22°

1 AM
Cloudy
12%
22°

22°

2 AM
Cloudy
21%
22°

21°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
21°

21°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
21°

21°

5 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
21°

21°

6 AM
Snow Showers
35%
21°

20°

7 AM
Snow Showers
37%
20°

18°

8 AM
Snow Showers
39%
18°

19°

9 AM
Snow Showers
42%
19°

19°

10 AM
Snow Showers
40%
19°

19°

11 AM
Snow Showers
43%
19°

19°

12 PM
Snow Showers
54%
19°

18°

1 PM
Snow
63%
18°

17°

2 PM
Snow Showers
59%
17°

16°

3 PM
Snow
70%
16°

16°

4 PM
Snow
72%
16°

15°

5 PM
Light Snow
62%
15°

14°

6 PM
Snow
68%
14°

13°

7 PM
Snow
67%
13°

