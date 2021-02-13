KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Saturday, February 13, 2021

A major winter storm is on the way to the Concho Valley. This storm is likely to bring dangerous conditions in the form of blowing snow, near whiteout conditions, power outages, and windchills below zero.

We are less than 24 hours away from a major winter storm impacting the Concho Valley. This storm brings a chance for some blowing snow as early as Sunday afternoon.

A winter storm warning goes into effect tonight at midnight and will last until noon on Monday for the entire Concho Valley. Driving is highly discouraged and will likely become impossible Sunday afternoon, evening and overnight into Monday morning.

Potential snowfall totals range 2-4″ across the Concho Valley with higher amounts possible across the Big Country. Other than the snow, near zero temperatures and winds 20-30 mph will make for severe cold conditions.

With windchills well below zero, frostbite could develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The snow will come to an end for us on Monday, then we have another shot at winter weather on Wednesday, right before we start to see a warm-up by the end of next week.