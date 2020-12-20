KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday December 19, 2020 10PM

ConchoValleyHomepage.com
by: Brittany Lawrence
Tonight will be a cold and chilly evening, expect temperatures to get into the low 30s. Tomorrow, we will return into the 60s.
Next week looks dry, but beautiful for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!
Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.