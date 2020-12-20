KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday December 19, 2020 10PM

A fairly quiet weather pattern as we head into the holidays. Temperatures will be relatively average for this time of year. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s for much of the Concho Valley. Mostly clear skies will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures will increase to begin the work week with highs getting into the 70s fro Monday and Tuesday. A cold front arrive by mid week bring colder air into the area in time for Christmas. That will produce some breezy conditions for both Tuesday and Wednesday, with wind gust reaching up to 30 MPH at times. No rain is expected with this front, but some locations out in East Texas will likely see some rain.