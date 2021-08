It was a hot day across our area, and there are several more hot days to come next week. We will see highs reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s for the next several days.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs topping out near 100°. This pattern of sun and heat will continue through much of next week.

There is a slight glimmer of relief in the form of cooler temperatures by next weekend. Until then, remember to take it easy, and be safe when spending time outside in the heat.