KSAN Storm Team forecast- Saturday, August 23, 2020

It was another hot day across the Concho Valley. We continue to remain dry as we approach the start of the work week. The good thing is that we will start off the work week in the upper 90s and the easterly winds will help keep things quite pleasant throughout the afternoon hours.

A upper level high will continue to dominate our area by increasing sinking and dry air over our region. This will keep rain chances low and reduce any convection that may spark up any afternoon storms. We eventually return to the triple digits by Thursday until the weekend. The best thing to do is stay hydrated and take breaks when doing outdoor activities. Also, remember to hydrate throughout the day, instead of all at once. Since it will remain pretty dry over our air, if you have any plants be sure to keep them watered as well.

As tropical storm Marco pushes closer to the Texas and Louisiana coast line, we can expect most of the inflow of moisture to stay mainly East of us. If Marco happens to shift his track further west, we could see the chance of having higher chances of precipitation. If any precipitation does occur, it will mainly be in our eastern counties. However, models suggest that most of the moisture will be in the eastern part of Texas impacting coastal cities such as Houston and Corpus Christi.