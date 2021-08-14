KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Saturday, August 14, 2021

Today brought scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area, helping keep temperatures down. More showers and thunderstorms looks to linger around into the beginning of next week.

Rain chances are on the rise for Sunday, with more widely scattered thunderstorms expected. This will also help keep temperatures on the cooler side, with daytime highs in the low 90s.

We will carry rain chances into a good part of the upcoming work week. Daytime highs next week will continue to be on the cooler side in the low to mid 90s.

Fair

San Angelo

78°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Robert Lee

73°F Light Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
70°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
70°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.