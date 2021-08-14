KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Saturday, August 14, 2021

Today brought scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area, helping keep temperatures down. More showers and thunderstorms looks to linger around into the beginning of next week.

Rain chances are on the rise for Sunday, with more widely scattered thunderstorms expected. This will also help keep temperatures on the cooler side, with daytime highs in the low 90s.

We will carry rain chances into a good part of the upcoming work week. Daytime highs next week will continue to be on the cooler side in the low to mid 90s.