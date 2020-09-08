KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, September 7, 2020

Hopefully you were able go get out and enjoy the nice Labor Day weekend weather, because things are about to drastically change. Starting Tuesday night, we will take a turn for the wet and the cooler across the Concho Valley.

A cold front is on track to make its way to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will bring us increased storm chances, and below average temperatures.

Right now, the model guidance is not in agreement with how far this front will go, and how strong it will be by Wednesday. This means that confidence in how cold temperatures will actually get, is not very high.

Yet, what looks likely is that the cold front will pass our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, before stalling out to our east. This would not only mean cooler temperatures for the Concho Valley, but also a couple more days of showers and thunderstorms.

Never the less, expect a few days this week to be stormy and rainy. Bringing much needed rainfall to the area, before turning dry and warming back up next week.

