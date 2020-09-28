KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, September 28, 2020

A cold front moved through the area Sunday night, bringing cooler temperatures to the area. Over the next several days, high pressure will build in and bring us several sunny days.

Sunday night’s cold front ushered in cooler air, that kept daytime highs on Monday in the 70s. Tuesday morning lows will dip down into the 40s for much of the area.

Over the next seven days, there will be plenty of sunshine with near normal daytime highs.

