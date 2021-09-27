KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, September 27, 2021

Some rainy, stormy days are ahead of us as we get ready to wrap up the month of September. Then, a little more sunshine and drier weather will usher in the month of October.

Tuesday evening will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area. A few of these could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and some hail possible in the stronger storms.

Rain and storm chances will not end on Tuesday. Another system will start to approach our area on Thursday, bringing more showers and storms to the area. These showers and storms look to want to stick around through Friday and into the weekend.

Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

86°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

