KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, September 27, 2021

Some rainy, stormy days are ahead of us as we get ready to wrap up the month of September. Then, a little more sunshine and drier weather will usher in the month of October.

Tuesday evening will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area. A few of these could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and some hail possible in the stronger storms.

Rain and storm chances will not end on Tuesday. Another system will start to approach our area on Thursday, bringing more showers and storms to the area. These showers and storms look to want to stick around through Friday and into the weekend.