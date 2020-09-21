KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, September 21, 2020

The Concho Valley has started to feel the impacts from Tropical Storm Beta. We will see a few more cool days, before things turn sunny and warm back up.

Over the next couple of days, we will continue to see an increase in tropical moisture brought about by Tropical Storm Beta, that is moving along the Texas Gulf Coast. This will result in clouds and isolated showers across the area, before the system moves away.

After Beta moves away, the weather will turn sunny and temperatures will warm back into the 90s.

If you have weather photos that you would like to share with us, you may submit them using the button below.