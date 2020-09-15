KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, September 14, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The days ahead here in the Concho Valley are expected to be mostly dry and seasonable. However, there is more trouble bubbling in the Gulf of Mexico.

Over the next seven days, we will expect mostly dry conditions, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms could be possible, especially as we head towards the end of the week. In addition to the dry weather, temperatures will remain in the 80s.

We have another hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. This time its name is Sally and it is expected to make landfall near Mobile, Alabama over the next few days.

If you have weather photos that you would like to share with us, you can submit them below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.