KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, September 14, 2020

The days ahead here in the Concho Valley are expected to be mostly dry and seasonable. However, there is more trouble bubbling in the Gulf of Mexico.

Over the next seven days, we will expect mostly dry conditions, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms could be possible, especially as we head towards the end of the week. In addition to the dry weather, temperatures will remain in the 80s.

We have another hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. This time its name is Sally and it is expected to make landfall near Mobile, Alabama over the next few days.

