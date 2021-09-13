KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, September 13, 2021

Tropical Storm Nicholas is about to make landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast. While the storm will primarily impact coastal areas of Texas, we will still see influences from it in our area.

We are seeing cooler conditions across our area because of the influences of Tropical Storm Nicholas. We will continue to see a few clouds over the next 24 hours, then things start to clear out and warm back up.

Temperatures across our area will climb back into the upper 90s by the weekend with plenty of sunshine to come. Next week we will start to watch for our next potential cold front, bringing a chance for some rain and cooler temperatures.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

80°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Mertzon

83°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.