KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, September 13, 2021

Tropical Storm Nicholas is about to make landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast. While the storm will primarily impact coastal areas of Texas, we will still see influences from it in our area.

We are seeing cooler conditions across our area because of the influences of Tropical Storm Nicholas. We will continue to see a few clouds over the next 24 hours, then things start to clear out and warm back up.

Temperatures across our area will climb back into the upper 90s by the weekend with plenty of sunshine to come. Next week we will start to watch for our next potential cold front, bringing a chance for some rain and cooler temperatures.