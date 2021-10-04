KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, October 4, 2021

It is very quiet weather over the rest of this week for much of our area. In addition to quiet weather, temperatures will be above average for much of this week.

We will continue to see sunny to mostly sunny conditions through the rest of the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and likely to even climb into the low 90s.

A cold front is expected to move through the area Sunday night into Monday morning. This front looks to be on the dry side for now, and temperatures look to come down from the low 90s to the mid 80s.