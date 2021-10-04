KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, October 4, 2021

It is very quiet weather over the rest of this week for much of our area. In addition to quiet weather, temperatures will be above average for much of this week.

We will continue to see sunny to mostly sunny conditions through the rest of the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and likely to even climb into the low 90s.

A cold front is expected to move through the area Sunday night into Monday morning. This front looks to be on the dry side for now, and temperatures look to come down from the low 90s to the mid 80s.

Sunny

San Angelo

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

