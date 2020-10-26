KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, October 26, 2020

Weather

We are expecting winter weather in the Concho Valley tonight. Many locations will see freezing rain and sleet overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Some of us will start to see a mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain before midnight tonight. This will likely become more widespread as we go into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning looks to bring more freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing some impacts to travel. It will likely be later in the afternoon before we start to warm up enough to see freezing rain change to rain.

After Wednesday, the system moves out and and leaves us with clearing and warming conditions into our Halloween weekend.

