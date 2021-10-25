KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, October 25, 2021

The weather over the next few days looks a little frightful, with strong storms in the forecast. Then, the weather looks to turn spooktacular just in time for Halloween.

We will see another warm, breezy day across the area on Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. Daytime highs will climb into the low 90s, with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Tuesday night brings thunderstorms to much of our area. Some of these storms will be strong to even severe, with the potential of producing strong winds, hail, and even tornadoes.

Behind the storms and cold front temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s for daytime highs the rest of the week. Halloween is look nice with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Sunny

San Angelo

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

