KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, October 19, 2020

Our Monday started out with some clouds and much cooler temperatures across the area. We will continue to see days that start out with clouds and give way to sunny afternoons.

The cooler temperatures that we saw this morning across our area will not last very long. Over the next three days we will see temperatures rise into the middle 80s.

Our next cold front comes on Friday, bringing daytime highs into the 60s and 70s for Friday and Saturday. Another front looks to arrive at the beginning of next week, with the potential for some rain.

