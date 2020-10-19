KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, October 19, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Monday started out with some clouds and much cooler temperatures across the area. We will continue to see days that start out with clouds and give way to sunny afternoons.

The cooler temperatures that we saw this morning across our area will not last very long. Over the next three days we will see temperatures rise into the middle 80s.

Our next cold front comes on Friday, bringing daytime highs into the 60s and 70s for Friday and Saturday. Another front looks to arrive at the beginning of next week, with the potential for some rain.

If you have a weather photo you would like to share with us, you may submit it by clicking the button below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.