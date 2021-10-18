KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, October 18, 2021

This week may have us asking, where did fall go? The next several days will feature quiet weather and warmer days across much of our area.

This week daytime highs will climb into the 80s with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds across our region. The warmest days look to come towards the end of the week with daytime highs on Friday in the upper 80s.

There is a slim chance for a few showers or storms Thursday night into early Friday morning. This chance for rain is not looking too promising, and most of the area is likely to remain dry through the next seven days.