KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, October 18, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week may have us asking, where did fall go? The next several days will feature quiet weather and warmer days across much of our area.

This week daytime highs will climb into the 80s with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds across our region. The warmest days look to come towards the end of the week with daytime highs on Friday in the upper 80s.

There is a slim chance for a few showers or storms Thursday night into early Friday morning. This chance for rain is not looking too promising, and most of the area is likely to remain dry through the next seven days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South