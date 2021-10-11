KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday October 11, 2021

This week brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms, along with much cooler temperatures. Another cold front is set to bring us rain and storms by mid-week, then highs in the 70s by the end of the week.

Tuesday will be a very windy day, with wind gust upwards of 30 mph. Then another front sets up to move through on Wednesday.

This brings a good chance for showers and storms through the day on Wednesday. Some locations could experience flash flooding with heavy rainfall.

By the end of the week temperatures will come down into the 70s for daytime highs, with a little more sun. Morning lows will likely dip into the 40s, with a few communities dropping into the upper 30s by the weekend.