KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday October 11, 2021

Weather

This week brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms, along with much cooler temperatures. Another cold front is set to bring us rain and storms by mid-week, then highs in the 70s by the end of the week.

Tuesday will be a very windy day, with wind gust upwards of 30 mph. Then another front sets up to move through on Wednesday.

This brings a good chance for showers and storms through the day on Wednesday. Some locations could experience flash flooding with heavy rainfall.

By the end of the week temperatures will come down into the 70s for daytime highs, with a little more sun. Morning lows will likely dip into the 40s, with a few communities dropping into the upper 30s by the weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

