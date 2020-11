Things have been quiet for a little while here in the Concho Valley. Tonight, a cold front brings some changes across much of the area.

A cold front will make its way through the area early Tuesday morning. There is a slight chance that this front could bring us some isolated showers early Tuesday.

After this, things will be quiet for the middle of the week, with mostly sunny days and temperatures in the 70s. Another cold front Friday night could bring us another chance for showers.