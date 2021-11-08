KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, November 8, 2021

This week looks to be a very calm week weather wise. We will see a few warm days Tuesday and Wednesday, before another cold front pushes through the area Wednesday night.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with a few clouds around. The cold front comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing clearing and cooling conditions.

We are not expecting rain with this next front. However, highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s with the cooler trend sticking around through the weekend.