We will see cooler conditions as we start the month of December here in the Concho Valley. We also look to be on the dry side of things as we go into the rest of the week.

The next seven days are filled with sunshine and cooler temperatures. We will see daytime highs in the 40s and 50s, with morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

We will remain quiet, but warm back up into the 60s next week.