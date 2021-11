Get ready for the warm-up this week. The days ahead are going to bring dry, and warm weather to our area.

This week will be filled with plenty of sunshine, and highs reaching into the upper 70s and low 80s. The warmest day is likely to occur on Friday, just before a cold front moves through the region.

A dry cold front is set to move through the area early Saturday morning. This will bring highs down from the 80s into the upper 60s for the weekend.