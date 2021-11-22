KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, November 22, 2021

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, things are starting to warm-up, but that will not last long. A cool down will arrive just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the low 70s with increasing cloud cover ahead of our next system. Then, a cold front will swing through Thursday night into Wednesday morning.

A few showers will be possible overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Then, Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be on the cold side with highs in the 50s.