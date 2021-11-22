KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, November 22, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, things are starting to warm-up, but that will not last long. A cool down will arrive just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the low 70s with increasing cloud cover ahead of our next system. Then, a cold front will swing through Thursday night into Wednesday morning.

A few showers will be possible overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Then, Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be on the cold side with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

47°F Fair Feels like 47°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South