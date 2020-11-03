KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, November 2, 2020

The days ahead will be quiet with mild conditions across the entire Concho Valley. Election day will also be nice across the area.

Election day looks to be a really nice day with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures reaching into the upper 70s. Much of the rest of this week will be very similar to Election Tuesday.

It is not until next week, that we start to see an increase in clouds and a chance for some rain.

