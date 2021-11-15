KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, November 15, 2021

It was a warm Monday across our area with the daytime record high broken in San Angelo. More warm weather is on the way for tomorrow.

We will see another sunny day on Tuesday, with highs climbing once again into record territory. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 80s tomorrow, likely breaking record highs again.

Wednesday evening brings a cold front to the region. This will bring daytime highs on Thursday down into the 60s.

Expect dry weather for the next several days, with highs returning back to the 70s by this weekend.