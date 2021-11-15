KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, November 15, 2021

It was a warm Monday across our area with the daytime record high broken in San Angelo. More warm weather is on the way for tomorrow.

We will see another sunny day on Tuesday, with highs climbing once again into record territory. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 80s tomorrow, likely breaking record highs again.

Wednesday evening brings a cold front to the region. This will bring daytime highs on Thursday down into the 60s.

Expect dry weather for the next several days, with highs returning back to the 70s by this weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

