KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, November 1, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The first week of November will start out on the cool and rainy side of things. A cold front this week brings clouds, showers and cooler temperatures to our region.

This cold front will swing through on Tuesday, bringing more clouds to our area and a few scattered showers. More showers and storms arrive behind the front on Wednesday, with daytime highs falling into the 50s.

We will continue to see cool conditions through the end of the week, with daytime highs in the 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday. We will see more sun and warmer temperatures by the weekend, as daytime highs return to the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South