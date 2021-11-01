KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, November 1, 2021

The first week of November will start out on the cool and rainy side of things. A cold front this week brings clouds, showers and cooler temperatures to our region.

This cold front will swing through on Tuesday, bringing more clouds to our area and a few scattered showers. More showers and storms arrive behind the front on Wednesday, with daytime highs falling into the 50s.

We will continue to see cool conditions through the end of the week, with daytime highs in the 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday. We will see more sun and warmer temperatures by the weekend, as daytime highs return to the 70s Saturday and Sunday.