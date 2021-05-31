KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, May 31, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms have brought rain and flooding to portions of west Texas. More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of this week.

Some storms tonight could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. Storms will likely move out of our eastern communities by 2 AM.

Rain chances will continue for the rest of the week. We will also continue to see daytime highs in the low 80s through the weekend.

Next week brings more sunshine and drier conditions. Daytime highs will also start to rebound close to the 90s by next Monday.