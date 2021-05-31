KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, May 31, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms have brought rain and flooding to portions of west Texas. More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of this week.

Some storms tonight could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. Storms will likely move out of our eastern communities by 2 AM.

Rain chances will continue for the rest of the week. We will also continue to see daytime highs in the low 80s through the weekend.

Next week brings more sunshine and drier conditions. Daytime highs will also start to rebound close to the 90s by next Monday.

Cloudy

San Angelo

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Mertzon

63°F Light Rain Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Eden

62°F Rain Shower Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

