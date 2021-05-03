KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, May 3, 2021

It was another warm and sunny day across much of our area, but a cold front is about to bring changes. Then, we will see cooler weather through the rest of the week.

A cold front is expected to move through the Concho Valley tonight bringing an increase in clouds and cooler temperatures. Tuesday will start out with partly cloudy conditions, then by the afternoon clouds will start to break up, with highs reaching into the 70s.

We will remain cool for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs could top out into the 90s by this upcoming weekend.