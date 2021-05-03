KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, May 3, 2021

It was another warm and sunny day across much of our area, but a cold front is about to bring changes. Then, we will see cooler weather through the rest of the week.

A cold front is expected to move through the Concho Valley tonight bringing an increase in clouds and cooler temperatures. Tuesday will start out with partly cloudy conditions, then by the afternoon clouds will start to break up, with highs reaching into the 70s.

We will remain cool for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs could top out into the 90s by this upcoming weekend.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 78° 58°

Tuesday

79° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 79° 52°

Wednesday

86° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 86° 58°

Thursday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 87° 62°

Friday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 4% 89° 69°

Saturday

96° / 71°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 5% 96° 71°

Sunday

95° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 95° 69°

76°

9 PM
Clear
1%
76°

72°

10 PM
Clear
1%
72°

69°

11 PM
Clear
1%
69°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
66°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
60°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
64°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°
Clear

San Angelo

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eldorado

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eden

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

