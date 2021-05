Strong to severe storms are going to continue over the overnight hours and into the early morning hours on our Tuesday. Then, we will continue to see a wet pattern for the rest of the week.

Heavy thunderstorms will be possible across much of our area into the morning hours on Tuesday. These storms could be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The rest of the week brings chances for isolated thunderstorms across our area, with daytime highs remaining in the 80s.