KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, March 8, 2021

The days ahead will come with some cloud cover, but that will not stop the temperatures from rising to near 80 before the week is over. Then, there is a chance that we could see some rain or thunderstorms by the weekend.

Tuesday through Friday brings mostly cloudy conditions to the area. Temperatures will also be on the climb with highs in the 70s through Thursday, then likely making it to 80 by Friday.

A cold front bring a chance for showers or storms by the time we get to the weekend. Behind the front we will see daytime highs drop back into the low 70s.

Clear

San Angelo

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Monday

59° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 59° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 75° 58°

Wednesday

80° / 60°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 80° 60°

Thursday

81° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 81° 62°

Friday

83° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 83° 59°

Saturday

69° / 44°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 69° 44°

Sunday

65° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 65° 43°

