KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, March 8, 2021

The days ahead will come with some cloud cover, but that will not stop the temperatures from rising to near 80 before the week is over. Then, there is a chance that we could see some rain or thunderstorms by the weekend.

Tuesday through Friday brings mostly cloudy conditions to the area. Temperatures will also be on the climb with highs in the 70s through Thursday, then likely making it to 80 by Friday.

A cold front bring a chance for showers or storms by the time we get to the weekend. Behind the front we will see daytime highs drop back into the low 70s.