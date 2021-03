Another cold front brings cooler temperatures to the Concho Valley this week. Then, a gradual warm-up as we head towards Easter weekend.

We will see another day of warmer temperatures on Tuesday, before a cold front moves through early Wednesday morning. Then, daytime highs will fall into the 60s across the area.

Cooler weather will persist through the end of the work week. Then, daytime highs will begin to rebound to the 70s and 80s by Easter weekend.