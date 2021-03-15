KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, March 15, 2021

After a few sunny days across the Concho Valley, we will start to see clouds return to the area overnight tonight. Then, there is another chance for showers and thunderstorms ahead of another cold front.

Tonight we will start to see cloud cover increase across the Concho Valley. This will set us up for a mostly cloudy Tuesday across much of the area.

Tuesday night brings a chance for rain and thunderstorms across the eastern portions of the area. Another cold front will swing through the area, bringing thunderstorm chances and cooler temperatures.

Behind the front we will turn sunny, and cooler with daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for the rest of the week. Cloud cover will once again begin to increase as we go into the beginning of next week.