It is the first day of Meteorological spring, and it is going to start to feel like it this week. Warmer and sunnier days are ahead of us, as we go through the rest of the week.

We will see more sun on our Tuesday, with warmer conditions expected by the time we get to the middle of the week. Another cold front will bring cooler conditions to the area by this weekend.

We will expect to see a cooler weekend across the Concho Valley for this upcoming weekend.