The June heat that we have been waiting for has finally arrived to the region. Temperatures are only expected to get warmer through the rest of the week.

It looks like a perfect week to hit the pool, with daytime highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. We will also have abundant sunshine for the rest of the week.

With temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s this week, remember to stay hydrated and take breaks when spending time outside.