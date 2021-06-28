KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, June 28, 2021

Scattered showers and thunderstorms is the main story for this week. Then, the holiday weekend may bring another chance for scattered showers and storms.

We will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week. This will also help to keep temperatures below normal, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We should see a slight break from showers and storms by the end of the week, but the weekend looks to bring showers and storms back to our area. The holiday weekend looks to also be on the cool side with daytime highs in the upper 80s.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.
67°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.