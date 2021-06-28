KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, June 28, 2021

Scattered showers and thunderstorms is the main story for this week. Then, the holiday weekend may bring another chance for scattered showers and storms.

We will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week. This will also help to keep temperatures below normal, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We should see a slight break from showers and storms by the end of the week, but the weekend looks to bring showers and storms back to our area. The holiday weekend looks to also be on the cool side with daytime highs in the upper 80s.