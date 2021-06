A cold front is on its way to our area, bringing some cooler air. The cool air will not stick around for long, before the heat returns to much of the area.

Tuesday will be a rare treat during the summer here in west central Texas. Daytime highs will be in the 80s on Tuesday, proving for a brief break from the heat.

The upper 90s and low 100s are set to return by the middle and latter half of the week. Another cool down could be on the way for the beginning of next week.