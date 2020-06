The next seven days will be warm and dry for us across the area. The high pressure system that is situated over us is going to start moving east over the next few days.

This will allow clouds and even an isolated shower or two to come into the area. Not everyone will see a shower, in fact most of us will remain dry over the next seven days.

As we go into the weekend, the heat builds back in, just in time for the first day of summer on Saturday.