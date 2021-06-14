KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, June 14, 2021

After a few a few showers and thunderstorms across the area, the sun is set to return, with more heat for the rest of the week. We will even likely reach back into the low 100s by this upcoming weekend.

Thanks to the rain and clouds this morning, afternoon temperatures have remained cooler across much of the area. However, the heat will make a return as we go through the rest of the week.

Tuesday brings more sun and highs in the upper 90s. Then, the rest of the week will be a very copy and paste type of forecast, with the exception that we may make a run for the low 100s by the weekend.