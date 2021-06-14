KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, June 14, 2021

After a few a few showers and thunderstorms across the area, the sun is set to return, with more heat for the rest of the week. We will even likely reach back into the low 100s by this upcoming weekend.

Thanks to the rain and clouds this morning, afternoon temperatures have remained cooler across much of the area. However, the heat will make a return as we go through the rest of the week.

Tuesday brings more sun and highs in the upper 90s. Then, the rest of the week will be a very copy and paste type of forecast, with the exception that we may make a run for the low 100s by the weekend.

Fair

San Angelo

85°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

81°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
67°F Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

82°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.