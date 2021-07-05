KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, July 5, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms moved through this morning, bringing rainfall and cooler temperatures to much of our area. Rain chances are not over just yet, but things are looking to trend to the drier side this week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring another chance for scattered showers and storms to our area. Daytime highs will remain in the 80s for both days, with rain and clouds helping keep temperatures down.

Thursday through Saturday look to be on the drier side of things, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will likely reach into the low 90s through the end of the week.