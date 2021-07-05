KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, July 5, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms moved through this morning, bringing rainfall and cooler temperatures to much of our area. Rain chances are not over just yet, but things are looking to trend to the drier side this week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring another chance for scattered showers and storms to our area. Daytime highs will remain in the 80s for both days, with rain and clouds helping keep temperatures down.

Thursday through Saturday look to be on the drier side of things, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will likely reach into the low 90s through the end of the week.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

Partly Cloudy

Eden

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.