Conditions on Monday were hot and partly cloudy. We will continue to have several more days of hot and partly cloudy conditions for the upcoming week.

The only hope for a break from high temperatures comes in the chance for isolated thunderstorms towards the end of the week. For now, we will keep this as a low chance of some isolated showers or storms.

After that, things turn sunny, dry, and hot once again. Daytime highs will be at or near 100° by the time we start next week.