KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, July 19, 2021

Weather

A cold front moved through our area today bringing some showers and storms with it. The days ahead will feature more sunshine and slightly cooler daytime highs.

The rest of this week looks to bring more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few stray showers can not be ruled out as we go through the rest of the week, especially on Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks to turn sunny and warm with daytime highs reaching into the upper 90s. We could even break into the low 100s as early as a week from today.

San Angelo

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Robert Lee

Tonight: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Eldorado

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Mertzon

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Eden

Tonight: Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.