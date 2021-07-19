KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, July 19, 2021

A cold front moved through our area today bringing some showers and storms with it. The days ahead will feature more sunshine and slightly cooler daytime highs.

The rest of this week looks to bring more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few stray showers can not be ruled out as we go through the rest of the week, especially on Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks to turn sunny and warm with daytime highs reaching into the upper 90s. We could even break into the low 100s as early as a week from today.