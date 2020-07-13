KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, July 13, 2020

We broke our daily high temperature record here in San Angelo on this hot Monday afternoon. Our temperature this afternoon made it to 110° breaking the old record of 108° set back in 1933.

More hot weather is expected for us on Tuesday, with temperatures around 109°. An excessive heat warning is in effect until 7 PM on Tuesday.

Stay hydrated and use caution when spending time outside, and try to limit outdoor activities to the early morning or evening hours. Also, always remember to check the back seat for children and pets before locking your vehicle.

A break from the hot 100’s looks to be on the horizon as we head into the latter half of the week. By the time next weekend rolls around, we will likely see temperatures in the upper 90’s.

