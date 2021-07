After some record setting daily rainfall totals across our area, things look to turn dry for the rest of the week. Temperatures are also expected to rise back into the middle and upper 90s for the rest of the week.

There will be more sun on both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching into the middle 90s. Later in the week, a few clouds will move back in with highs remaining in the mid 90s.

The upcoming weekend will feature drier weather and highs remaining in the mid 90s.