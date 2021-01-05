KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, January 4, 2021

The warm days that we saw this weekend, are about to come to an end very soon. Then, we will see cooler temperatures and possibly some rain by next weekend.

We will see temperatures in the 60s once more on Tuesday, with an increase of clouds ahead of our next front. Our next front Wednesday morning, will not bring us rain chances, but will bring daytime highs back into the 50s.

Then another front moves through the area on Sunday, this one looks to bring us better rain chances. Then, behind the front we will see daytime highs drop once again into the 40s.

