KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, January 18, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Monday has felt more like spring than the middle of winter, with highs in the 70s. Yet, the story is about to take a turn for the cloudy and rainy for much of the rest of the week.

A cold front moves through tonight into Tuesday morning, bringing increasing cloud cover and cooler temperatures to the area. A few stray showers can not be ruled out during the day on Tuesday.

The best chance of rain comes on Wednesday, when many of our communities could see widespread rain. Temperatures through the end of the week will be in the 50s and 60s for daytime highs.

Next week looks to bring another front with some rain chances, then we will expect clearing conditions into the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.