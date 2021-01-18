KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, January 18, 2021

Our Monday has felt more like spring than the middle of winter, with highs in the 70s. Yet, the story is about to take a turn for the cloudy and rainy for much of the rest of the week.

A cold front moves through tonight into Tuesday morning, bringing increasing cloud cover and cooler temperatures to the area. A few stray showers can not be ruled out during the day on Tuesday.

The best chance of rain comes on Wednesday, when many of our communities could see widespread rain. Temperatures through the end of the week will be in the 50s and 60s for daytime highs.

Next week looks to bring another front with some rain chances, then we will expect clearing conditions into the beginning of next week.