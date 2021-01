We still have snow on the ground in parts of the Concho Valley from yesterday’s storm, but that will be going away soon. Warmer days and more sunshine are on the way for the Concho Valley.

We will warm into the 60s as we go into the middle of the week, with more sunshine expected across the area. Another weak cold front brings highs back into the upper 50s by the end of the week.

