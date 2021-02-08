KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, February 8, 2021

It has been a warm start to our week, with temperatures in the 80s on Monday. By the end of the week, we could be in for a shock of really cold weather.

Temperatures will continue to be mild with increasing clouds through the middle of the week. We will expect to see daytime highs in the 70s and 60s through Wednesday.

Then, it is a return to cold air for much of the state of Texas. We will see daytime highs likely in the 40s by the end of the workweek, with morning lows in the 20s.

Then, just in time for the weekend, it turns even colder. We could see some of the coldest air this year arrive by the weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

56°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Generally clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

Monday

55° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 55° 39°

Tuesday

71° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 71° 50°

Wednesday

65° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 65° 35°

Thursday

50° / 22°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 56% 50° 22°

Friday

47° / 20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 47° 20°

Saturday

37° / 11°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 37° 11°

Sunday

29° / 13°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 29° 13°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

10 PM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

12 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
3%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
5%
45°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
44°

42°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
42°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
41°

40°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
40°

43°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
47°

52°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
57°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
64°

60°

7 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

8 PM
Clear
1%
58°

