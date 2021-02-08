KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, February 8, 2021

It has been a warm start to our week, with temperatures in the 80s on Monday. By the end of the week, we could be in for a shock of really cold weather.

Temperatures will continue to be mild with increasing clouds through the middle of the week. We will expect to see daytime highs in the 70s and 60s through Wednesday.

Then, it is a return to cold air for much of the state of Texas. We will see daytime highs likely in the 40s by the end of the workweek, with morning lows in the 20s.

Then, just in time for the weekend, it turns even colder. We could see some of the coldest air this year arrive by the weekend.