KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, February 1, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tomorrow is Groundhog Day and while it may be feeling like an early spring here in the Concho Valley, the warm weather will be changing soon.

The next few day will certainly feel like an early spring with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s through the middle of the week. By the end of the week, a dry cold front swings through bringing daytime highs back into the 60s.

This weekend we will see a stronger cold front Saturday into Sunday, that will bring daytime highs into the 50s to start out next week.

Clear

San Angelo

51°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

50°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Generally clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

51° / 36°
Clear
Clear 0% 51° 36°

Tuesday

72° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 72° 44°

Wednesday

81° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 81° 55°

Thursday

81° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 81° 38°

Friday

63° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 63° 41°

Saturday

64° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 27°

Sunday

52° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 PM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

9 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

43°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

42°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

5 AM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

6 AM
Clear
1%
37°

37°

7 AM
Clear
1%
37°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
37°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

