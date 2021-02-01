KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, February 1, 2021

Tomorrow is Groundhog Day and while it may be feeling like an early spring here in the Concho Valley, the warm weather will be changing soon.

The next few day will certainly feel like an early spring with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s through the middle of the week. By the end of the week, a dry cold front swings through bringing daytime highs back into the 60s.

This weekend we will see a stronger cold front Saturday into Sunday, that will bring daytime highs into the 50s to start out next week.